Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,768,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,935,000 after acquiring an additional 234,658 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 94,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.75 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.24 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.