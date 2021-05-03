Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $354.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $356.88. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.