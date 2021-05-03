Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 14,945 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $794,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.