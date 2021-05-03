Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 3,721 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.