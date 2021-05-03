Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,941 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 320,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

