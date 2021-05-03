Wedbush Weighs in on Ares Capital Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ares Capital in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 177,286 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

