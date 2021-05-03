Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Metso Outotec Oyj (OUKPY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS: OUKPY):

4/27/2021 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2021 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/26/2021 – Metso Outotec Oyj was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

4/26/2021 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/26/2021 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/15/2021 – Metso Outotec Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2021 – Metso Outotec Oyj is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.54 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.