Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Foundation (FFWM)

4/29/2021 – First Foundation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

4/27/2021 – First Foundation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

3/18/2021 – First Foundation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – First Foundation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 164,819 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 125,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

