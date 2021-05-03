Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/14/2021 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

3/16/2021 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,139,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,452,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,050,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

