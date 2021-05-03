Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pernod Ricard (RI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pernod Ricard (EPA: RI) recently:

4/23/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €186.00 ($218.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €196.00 ($230.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €195.00 ($229.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €172.00 ($202.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €172.00 ($202.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA RI traded down €3.15 ($3.71) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €170.70 ($200.82). 388,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €165.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €157.90.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

