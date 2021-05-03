Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA: MC) recently:

4/30/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €703.00 ($827.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €635.00 ($747.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €660.00 ($776.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €640.00 ($752.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €660.00 ($776.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €660.00 ($776.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €667.00 ($784.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €660.00 ($776.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €635.00 ($747.06) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €685.00 ($805.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €660.00 ($776.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €630.00 ($741.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €640.00 ($752.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €600.00 ($705.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €625.00 ($735.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €623.00 ($732.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €626.20 ($736.71) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €584.59 and its 200-day moving average is €513.57. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

