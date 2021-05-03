Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – Weingarten Realty Investors had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

4/22/2021 – Weingarten Realty Investors had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Weingarten Realty Investors was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/16/2021 – Weingarten Realty Investors was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Weingarten Realty Investors is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Weingarten Realty Investors had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $28.00.

3/5/2021 – Weingarten Realty Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $24.00 to $28.00.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.41. 32,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $35,259,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $5,897,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $5,264,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $5,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

