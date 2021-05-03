Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) in the last few weeks:
- 4/26/2021 – Weingarten Realty Investors had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 4/22/2021 – Weingarten Realty Investors had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Weingarten Realty Investors was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/16/2021 – Weingarten Realty Investors was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Weingarten Realty Investors is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2021 – Weingarten Realty Investors had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $28.00.
- 3/5/2021 – Weingarten Realty Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $24.00 to $28.00.
Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.41. 32,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $35,259,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $5,897,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $5,264,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $5,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.