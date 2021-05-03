Wells Fargo & Company Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $125.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.03. 10,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

