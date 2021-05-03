Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Hikari Power Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 4.8% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

