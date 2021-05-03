Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $36,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.45. 381,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,577,719. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.90 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

