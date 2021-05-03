WesBanco, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

