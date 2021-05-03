Wesleyan Assurance Society Sells 1,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wesleyan Assurance Society trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 1.7% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.08. 265,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,438,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.91.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

