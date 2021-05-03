Wesleyan Assurance Society Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.49.

Shares of IFF traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $143.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average of $123.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

