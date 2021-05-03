West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:WST opened at $328.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $185.09 and a one year high of $333.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after buying an additional 350,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.