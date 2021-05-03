Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IGI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $23.80.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
