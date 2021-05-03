Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,258 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,461,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

