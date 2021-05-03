Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.34

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

WBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

