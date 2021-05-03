Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $40.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 63,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.4% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

