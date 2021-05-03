Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

