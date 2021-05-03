Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 46,520 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.18. 196,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,743,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

