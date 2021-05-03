Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $28.10 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 178,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,103,000. Zoetis makes up about 1.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $763,474,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $78,634,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $175.05. 17,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

