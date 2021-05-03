Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $61.20 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 245,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,201,000. Amgen accounts for about 3.9% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,243. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

