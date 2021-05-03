Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

NYSE:DE traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $373.86. 15,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,408. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

