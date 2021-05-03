Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,140. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $938.42 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

