Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,020 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.36.

ROK traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.61. 7,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,583. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.83 and a 200 day moving average of $253.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.80 and a 52 week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

