Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,880 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $46,555,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $3.63 on Monday, hitting $278.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.79 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.