William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $285.26 on Monday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $71.56 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.76.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.38, for a total transaction of $8,625,665.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,414.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 847,143 shares of company stock worth $235,180,048. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

