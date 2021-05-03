William Blair Comments on FireEye, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FireEye in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). William Blair also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,540,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in FireEye by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $5,073,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

