William Blair Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

