Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW stock opened at $258.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $174.15 and a 12 month high of $264.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

