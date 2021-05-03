Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s FY2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $258.86 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $174.15 and a 1 year high of $264.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.98 and a 200 day moving average of $215.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 62,078 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

