Wingstop Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $158.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.47. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

