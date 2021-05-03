Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.37.

WIX traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $320.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.50. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.21 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $122.24 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

