Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,722.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $91.50.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

