Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $28.85

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.85, but opened at $28.04. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 61 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

