Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $28.85

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.85, but opened at $28.04. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 61 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
