Workhorse Group (WKHS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WKHS opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WKHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

