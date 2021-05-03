Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Worley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Worley has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

