WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $67.52. 2,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $69.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WPP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

