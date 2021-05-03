Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Up 9.3% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $58,604.38 or 1.00083348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.82 billion and approximately $174.93 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00040100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00214328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000838 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 167,568 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

