Wrapped BNB Price Up 23.3% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $4.99 billion and approximately $592.77 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $666.14 or 0.01139437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00064881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00276948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004118 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.74 or 0.00724816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.13 or 1.00079971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,483,885 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

