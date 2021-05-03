W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 276,473 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.94% of W&T Offshore worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $3.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $468.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million. Equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

