X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $16.28 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $16.28 million and approximately $4,155.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,704,670,910 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

