Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.30 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

