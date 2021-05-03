Xend Finance (XEND) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $18.15 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00064881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00276948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.14 or 0.01139437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.74 or 0.00724816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.13 or 1.00079971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

