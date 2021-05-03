Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up to $18.32

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $18.98. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

XENE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $759.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

